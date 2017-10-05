Top Stories: Reviewing Chicago's Gun Laws; Nobel Literature Prize

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- FACT CHECK: Is Chicago Proof That Gun Laws Don't Work?

-- Trump's Puerto Rico Golf Venture: Not Such A Great Deal.

-- Anti-Abortion Rep. Tim Murphy Won't Seek Re-Election After Report On Abortion Request.

-- Kazuo Ishiguro Wins Nobel Prize In Literature.

And here are more early headlines:

New Tropical Depression May Strengthen, Menace U.S. (NHC)

3 U.S. Soldiers Killed In Niger Ambush. (NBC)

Catalonia Independence Update. (PBS)

Iraq Claims It Retakes ISIS Stronghold. (Guardian)

Sultan Of Brunei Marks 50 Years As Ruler. (AFP)

Grave Of St. Nicholas Reportedly Discovered. (Newsweek)

