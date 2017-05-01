Things To Do For 2017 Haitian Heritage Month In Miami

  • Attendees dance to the beat of performers during the Haitian Compas Festival.
    Al Diaz / Miami Herald

The month of May is Haitian Heritage Month-- dedicated to celebrate Haiti and Haitian culture in Miami-Dade County with events for the entire family: visual arts, film, literature, food, music and of course, lots of dancing.

Here are some of the events:

Friday, May 5 | 6:30 p.m. 
Film Screening "Toussaint Louverture: The Black Napoleon
The story of General Toussaint Louverture, an ex-slave, who led Haiti's revolution. 
Cost:$16
O Cinema Miami Shores 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores, FL
For more: Click here

Saturday, May 6 | 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m
Art Exhibit: "Witnessing the Effects of Gentrification in Miami’s Little Haiti Neighborhood" by Eddie Arroyo
Arroyo adopts a future realist approach to document commercial buildings, which will soon be replaced by new development- chronicling the loss of community’s cultural, social, and economic fabric
Free
Haitian Heritage Museum 4141 NE Second Ave., Miami, FL
For more: click here

Friday, May 12 | 6 - 8 p.m. 
Art Exhibition Opening of  “Through the Eyes of the Malfini” by Haitian photographer Conrad Schutt 
Free
North Miami Public Library 835 NE 132nd St., North Miami, FL 

Thursday, May 18 | 5 - 8 p.m. 
Haitian Rara Band and Film Screening 
Catch a live performance by an 11 piece all-girl  rara band Symbi Roots. In the auditorium, watch a screening of "Liberty in a Soup," a film that reveals the origin of the "Soup Joumou" and its connection with the Haitian Revolution.
Cost: $16 for adults, PAMM members free
Perez Art Museum Miami 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL
For more: click here

Thursday, May 18 | 5 - 8 p.m. 
Haitian Flag Day Celebration 
Music performances by Rara Lakay, five-piece Kompa band, Alamod and a comedy show by well-known South Florida-based comedy group, Haitian-American Productions (HAP). 
Free
MOCA Plaza 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, FL 

Saturday, May 20 | Sunday, May 21
Haitian Compas Festival
A two-day event featuring  some of the biggest names in the Haitian music scene: Harmonik, T-Vice, Sweet Micky , Ruthshelle, Tabou Combo and more.
Cost: $42 and up
Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami FL

For more: Click here

Sunday, May 21 | noon - 3 p.m. 
Chefs of the Caribbean Haitian Heritage Month Brunch
Cost: $50
Caribbean Marketplace 5925 NE Second Ave
For more: Click here

Friday, May 26 | 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. 
Haitian Heritage Month Closing Celebration
North Miami’s Haitian Heritage Month Celebration will wrap-up with the Jazz at MOCA Concert, featuring live music by the Haitian Jazz Roots Project.
Free
MOCA Plaza 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, FL 33161 

Saturday, May 27| 6 - 9 p.m  Sunday, May 28| noon - 8 p.m
Little Haiti Book Festival
The Little Haiti Book Festival will feature authors from Haiti and the Haitian diaspora, literary panels and craft talks, workshops for writers, hands-on activities for children, a film screening, a dance workshop, poetry, dance and music performances
Free
Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter.
For more: Click here

