They Lost Their Kids In Stoneman Douglas Shooting. Now, They're Launching Parkland Campaign.

The families of all but two of the 17 teens and faculty killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland have formed an advocacy organization pushing for school safety, mental health reform and gun control.

Together, the families on Thursday launched Stand With Parkland, described as a nonpartisan national organization. They said the goal is to advocate "for practical public safety reforms focused on the safety of our children and staff at school, improved mental health support, and responsible firearms ownership."

"The Parkland families are inspired by the love and support of millions of people who have reached out, the courageousness of the surviving students who have spoken out, and the millions who have marched," the group said in a press release. "As the families who have suffered the loss of a loved one in this tragedy, we are banding together to do something about violence in our schools so that no other families have to experience the pain that we have had to endure. "

Fifteen families have joined the effort.

