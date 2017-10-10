There's No Therapy Like Fishing

RUDY AND NEAL GO FISHING - Documentary

Premieres Nov 6th at 9pm

This is a film about two guys going fishing in South Florida's beautiful waters. But it's not your ordinary fishing trip.

Meet Rudy and Neal.

Rudy is a U.S. Army veteran suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Neal is a tournament angler with an unusual professional background.

Fishing is part of Rudy's therapy.

Rudy spent a majority of his military career in multiple war zones and when Neal is not competing in a fishing competition, he makes a living cutting hair in Miami. Watch how the simplicity and tranquility of fishing in this remote paradise allows this vet to reconnect with nature and start to heal.

In the inspirational half-hour documentary RUDY AND NEAL GO FISHING, angler Neal Stark helps veterans by taking them out fishing in South Florida's beautiful waters. Neal's calm demeanor and supportive approach enable Rudy Watt, a U.S. Army veteran suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, to spend a relaxing day out on a boat and enjoy time with his companion. A tournament fisherman with an unusual professional background, Neal is clear about the fact he is not a therapist. Rather, he's someone who appreciates what our veterans have done, and feels he can help them escape, if not overcome, their anxiety and other symptoms related to PTSD. Nationally, there's a lot at stake for veterans with PTSD — roughly 20 veterans a day commit suicide nationwide, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. RUDY AND NEAL GO FISHING shows how the uncomplicated tranquility of fishing allows Rudy to reconnect with nature and start to heal.

First Sgt. Rudy Watt

Rudy was born in Jamaica, is 52 years-old, and has spent his career serving in the U.S. Army. The VA diagnosed Rudy with PTSD during his second tour to Iraq. Rudy retired from the military within the past year and currently lives in Miami Gardens

Neal Stark

Neal, also 52 years-old, grew up in Miami Beach and began fishing at a young age. He now lives in Davie and works as a hair dresser at L’Estetica Salon in Aventura. In his spare time, he runs a non-profit foundation called Fishing with America’s Finest and takes veterans suffering from PTSD to fish as a form of recreational therapy.

Abigail Sharon

Abigail Sharon began her professional career in 1999 at National Geographic Television & Film, and her experience is largely producing, writing, and directing documentaries. Her work over the past 15+ years includes an Emmy Award winning program and her clients range from a national commercial campaign, National Geographic Channel, PBS, Discovery Channel, TLC, and HGTV. She recently finished her first independent documentary short film called RUDY + NEAL GO FISHING.

