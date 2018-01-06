There's a new detective in town!

BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES - Series premiere Wednesday January 24th at 9pm

This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepherd, who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims, is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss' car. Shepherd soon discovers that Brokenwood is full of secrets and suspicions.

Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd is sent from Auckland to Brokenwood to investigate a local police officer. With a possible murder investigation underway that might link the two Shepherd takes charge. After the investigation Shepherd reassess his life and decides to stay on indefinitely, even though it means a demotion to Detective Senior Sergeant.

Brokenwood is a seemingly quiet country town where Shepherd, who has an unconventional approach to police work, is assisted by local Detective Constable Kristin Sims, who is precise and efficient at her job, to solve murders. As the series progresses the working relationship between the two moves from rocky to functional as they begin to appreciate each other's talents.

Set in the fictional town of Brokenwood, population 5000, it is located some 12 miles from the coast. It is in a farming area and the surrounding area is home to many people who have escaped city life. The series is largely written and filmed in small towns immediately to the north of Auckland.

The real-life town of Warkworth doubles as Brokenwood, and the Brokenwood Police Station is a 1911 building that was the Helensville Post Office.

CAST

Neill Rea as Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd; a detective who decided to settle down in Brokenwood for a more peaceful life. He has many personal secrets, including multiple marriages, and a nephew with Down Syndrome, as well as a love for country music and his vintage car. He often pursues criminals in a way that seems odd to his coworkers.

Fern Sutherland as Detective Constable Kristin Sims; a cynical and intelligent young woman who has had many dating misfortunes. She is often rubbed the wrong way by Shepherd's method of doing things and his blunt manner of speaking, but gradually learns to appreciate his skills.

Nic Sampson as Detective Constable Sam Breen; a young officer who often has embarrassing or awkward visits with suspects.

Cristina Ionda as Dr. Gina Kadinsky; a medical examiner. She is a highly eccentric Russian woman who often talks about how things were in Russia, and doesn't quite understand "the English humor". She appears to be attracted to Shepherd.

Pana Hema Taylor as Jared Morehu; Shepherd's Maori neighbor. As a local who has many friends and interests, he often finds himself involved in the murder investigations.

IN THE PREMIERE EPISODE: Blood and Water - Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd is sent to Brokenwood to investigate the death of a farmer whose body has been found by two local fishermen. When the body is fished out of the river, Shepherd wonders if it was suicide, accidental death, or something more sinister.