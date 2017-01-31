Therapy for the Doc & Barnaby Rocks!

8pm DOC MARTIN: Driving Mr. McLynn - Comedy/Drama

Mr. McLynn asks Martin to help him apply for a disabled sticker for his car, claiming that he has been in a wheelchair for just over a year but Martin finds out that it's more like seven years and when Mrs. McLynn bangs into Joan's truck, it becomes obvious which partner really needs the doctor's help. Martin falls out with the rest of the PTA when he disapproves of Louisa getting her old job back and becoming a single working mother, but he does kiss Edith after she has recommended a therapist for his haemophobia.

9pm MIDSOMER MURDERS: The Axeman Cometh - Crime/Drama



IN THIS EPISODE Barnaby really plays guitar and sings!

Barnaby dusts off his old LPs and reminisces about his younger days as a member of a rock band, (much to the amusement of Jones) when his former rock idols "Hired Gun" reunite to play the Midsomer Rock Festival. Backstage, however, the old tensions which caused the group to split quickly resurface and there is still the unexplained mystery of the band member who disappeared 30 years ago. It becomes evident that not everyone shares Barnaby's enthusiasm for the group when one of their members is electrocuted on stage at their opening gig. Barnaby has to cast aside his his fan cloak for his professional one to investigate.