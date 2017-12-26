Tennessee Williams Exhibit Joins Key West Museum Group

  • Key West Art & Historical Society Curator Cori Convertito with the new model of Tennessee Williams' Key West home, now part of the Tennessee Williams Museum.
    Nancy Klingener / WLRN

The author of A Streetcar Named Desire and The Glass Menagerie did not set any of his well-known plays in Key West.

But the island was his primary residence from the 1940s until he died in 1983. That’s a lot longer than a certain other famous writer.

“I know everybody always thinks of Hemingway and associates Key West with Ernest,” said Cori Convertito, curator of the Key West Art & Historical Society. “Actually, Tennessee Williams was here for over 30 years, and I think people don’t appreciate that.”

Local appreciation of the playwright has been growing since 2011, when Dennis Beaver and Bert Whitt started the Tennessee Williams Exhibit to mark the 100th anniversary of the writer’s birth.

This month, the exhibit became part of the Key West Art & Historical Society. That group already had three museums on the island — the Custom House, the Key West Lighthouse and Fort East Martello.

Tennessee Williams, in sunglasses, with from left, Thomas McGuane, Truman Capote and James Kirkwood in Key West.
Credit Key West Art & Historical Society / via Monroe County Public Library

Convertito said Williams’ life and work in Key West is worth its own museum because of his long-term residency and involvement with the local community. He was a supporter of local groups like the Key West Library and the animal shelter, she said.

“He’s a kind of major thread in the fabric of Key West,” she said.

Beaver and Whitt collected numerous photographs and press accounts of Williams’ life, as well as some artifacts like the typewriter he used when he was on the island.

The Art & Historical Society has added a new model of his home. The home is privately owned and, unlike Hemingway’s, people still live there. So it’s not a museum, open to the public.

Convertito said the Society plans to keep the Williams exhibit separate, as its own entity.

“All of our museums have a separate identity. We have the three others and they’re pretty individual. And this falls under the same concept,” she said. “We’d like to probably, in the future, incorporate more literary folks into this and make it a little bit more encompassing of the literary history of Key West — with the focus remaining on Tennessee Williams.”

The Society is also working with Beaver and Whitt to continue the annual Tennessee Williams Birthday Celebration in March, with talks, theatrical presentations and parties.

The Tennessee Williams Museum is at 513 Truman Ave., Key West. It is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults; free to children under the age of 6 and to members of the Key West Art & Historical Society.

Looking For Tennessee In Key West

By Oct 19, 2016
Nancy Klingener / WLRN

The plays of Tennessee Williams are usually set in the steamy, hot American South. Laurie Sansom is a theater director from chilly, gray Britain. But he’s come to love the works of one of America’s greatest playwrights. And because Key West is where Tennessee Williams lived for decades, that’s where Sansom came to work on a new project.

Rose Tattoo House Reborn In Key West

By Mar 22, 2016
DeWolfe and Wood Collection / Monroe County Public Library

  Sixty years ago, a film partially shot in Key West won three Academy Awards — including Best Actress.

  Anna Magnani was the first Italian actress to win an Oscar. She won for her role in "The Rose Tattoo," a movie based on the play by her close friend Tennessee Williams.

The house where Magnani's character lived has recently been restored by an Italian couple. Carla Agostini Gay is a major movie buff and Magnani is her favorite actress.

Key West Reclaims Its Tennessee Williams Literary Legacy

By Mar 12, 2015

Key West's literary heritage is overwhelmingly associated with one writer: Ernest Hemingway. The Nobel and Pulitzer Prize-winner's former home is a popular museum. And every summer there's a look-alike contest where white-bearded men compete to look like Papa.

But recently, the island has turned to celebrating another 20th-century writer who made Key West his home: Tennessee Williams. 

Rare Radio Recording Of Tennessee Williams In Key West Released

By Arlo Haskell Jun 13, 2013

Tennessee Williams (1911-1983) was perhaps the most influential playwright of the twentieth century.

During the 1940s and 1950s, his work took the American theater by storm, achieving enormous popular success and the sort of feverish criticism only accorded writers of groundbreaking genius.

His best-known works include A Streetcar Named Desire, whose 1947 Broadway production launched the careers of Marlon Brando and Jessica Tandy, and the 1955 Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.