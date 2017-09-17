Tastings in Tuscany, The Life of Pie and City Parks

Stress got you down? Not to worry, WLRN has your escape with a weeks worth of "Feel Good" programming that's sure to put a smile on your face. We'll explore unusual culinary specialties, visit iconic places in America and travel along the Lincoln Highway. All you have to do is sit back, relax and unwind.

8pm I'LL HAVE WHAT PHIL'S HAVING - Culinary Travel

Producer Phil Rosenthal, creator of "Everybody Loves Raymond," explores culinary specialties and unusual cuisine around the world. Each episode offers new adventures that include visits to artisans, markets, vineyards and farmers. Rosenthal seeks out people and places who are keeping traditions alive, and some that are creating new ones.

Italy - Phil relives his most memorable moments in taste as he roams the Tuscan countryside, visits with friends old and new, and searches for the country's best gelato.

9pm A FEW GOOD BAKERIES - Documentary - Travel across America and visit shops, restaurants and more to find a few good pies.

There are delicious pies for sale at shops, restaurants, cafes and roadside stands across America. So, in this delicious documentary we celebrate A Few Good Pie Places where people still make flaky crusts and scrumptious fillings.

10pm 10 PARKS THAT CHANGED AMERICA - Documentary - Discover the evolution of our nation’s city parks and learn the history of landscapes.



10 Parks that Changed America tells the story of 10 visionaries who took open canvases of God-forsaken land, and transformed them into serene spaces that offer city dwellers a respite from the hustle and bustle of urban life. From the elegant squares of Savannah, Georgia, to a park built over a freeway in Seattle, to the more recent High Line in New York, each story introduces the heroes who brought these parks to life, and the villains who preferred to exploit the land for private enterprise. Discover the evolution of our nation’s city parks, and learn the history of landscape architecture – an American-born art in which human beings try their best to mimic nature.

The 10 parks: