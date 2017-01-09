Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music Suzy Bogguss - South Florida Folk Festival By Michael Stock • 19 minutes ago Related Program: Folk & Acoustic Music TweetShareGoogle+Email County Star Suzy Bogguss will make an appearance at The South Florida Folk Festival later in January. Michael Stock interviews Suzy about her career on Folk & Acoustic Music Listen Listening... / 24:38 January 8, 2017 Suzy Bogguss interviewed on Folk & Acoustic Music with Michael Stock Tags: Folk & Acoustic MusicTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Hadi Yaziji - Art 4 Peace Concert By Michael Stock • 38 minutes ago Hadi Yaziji has decided to do something about the Syrian refugee problem, and a local concert will help raise money for humanitarian assistance www.art4peace.net Listen Listening... / 17:46 January 8, 2017 Hadi Yaziji interviewed on Folk and Acoustic Music with Michael Stock