Survey: Floridians Concerned About End-Of-Life Care

Floridians are concerned that not enough is being done to care for and protect the state’s growing elderly population, according to a survey from the University of South Florida and Nielsen released Tuesday.



The survey comes as the state is dealing with the deaths of 11 patients after a nursing home lost partial power and the use of its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.

The Sunshine State Survey looked at four areas: nursing home costs, caregiver theft, senior health care and physician-assisted suicide.

Nearly 75 percent of the 1,215 Floridians surveyed said they were concerned about the cost of nursing home care for themselves or a loved one, according to the survey. Women were more worried than men and the level of concern increases with age, the survey found.

Floridians are also worried that they will be robbed by their caregivers in their old age, the survey found.

Nearly 60 percent of those surveyed said the state does too little to protect the assets of seniors from being taken by their caregivers.

The state could also do a better job of providing health care for seniors, according to 60 percent of those surveyed. Many worried about affordability and the lack of an adequate safety net.

On the issue of physician-assisted suicide, 59 percent of those surveyed were in favor of Florida giving them that option.

