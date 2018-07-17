Super Excited By White Ibis "Supercolonies"? Event Highlights Why Birds Matter To The Everglades

By 46 minutes ago
  • Roseate spoonbills in Florida Bay. The birds sweep their distinctive bills in an arc through the water to dredge up fish and insects.
    Roseate spoonbills in Florida Bay. The birds sweep their distinctive bills in an arc through the water to dredge up fish and insects.
    Mac Stone Photography

When it comes to the health of the Everglades, scientists often look to the birds. The healthier the ecosystem, the bigger the populations of wading birds like wood storks, spoonbills, egrets and herons.

Scientists say this year is shaping up to be a very good season for wading bird nesting, on the heels of a 2017 nesting season where some bird populations grew by 50 percent or more.

Read more: The Case of the (Not) Missing Flamingos: A South Florida Detective Story

At an discussion Thursday evening in Homestead, avian researchers will talk about what they're seeing in 2018 and why they're excited.

Lori Oberhofer, a National Parks Service biologist, says she's most excited about the number of white ibises. In her previous 17 years working in Everglades National Park, she'd never seen a "super colony." This year, she's seen two.

"The one here in the park had nearly 19,000 ibis," Oberhofer said. "It was nearly a mile long and just white with not only ibis, but wood storks, egrets, herons and spoonbills."

Oberhofer says a wet rainy season, a dry dry season and progress on Everglades restoration have resulted in more fish and crayfish to support the growing population.

Read more: Are We Making Progress On Everglades Restoration? Ask Florida's Wading Birds

In addition to Oberhofer, speakers include Mark Cook of the South Florida Water Management District, Peter Frederick from the University of Florida and Jerry Lorenz of the National Audubon Society.

The event is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the William F. Dickinson Homestead Community Center, 1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead.

Tags: 
everglades
environment
Everglades National Park
news
Local News

Related Content

Rising Seas Could Cause Problems For Internet Infrastructure

By Jul 16, 2018

The dense network of cables that make up the Internet is likely to be inundated with saltwater as sea levels rise, a new analysis suggests, putting thousands of miles of critical infrastructure along U.S. coastlines underwater in the next 15 years.

Nathaniel Reed, Champion Of Florida's Everglades And The Endangered Species Act, Dies At 84

By Jul 12, 2018
Everglades Foundation

A man who championed Everglades restoration and inspired decades of Florida conservationists died Wednesday during a fishing trip, according to his family.

Lake Okeechobee Reservoir Gets Approval From Federal Budget Officials

By Jul 11, 2018
Charles Trainor Jr. / Miami Herald

A plan to build a water storage reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee was approved by federal budget officials on Tuesday, as part of an effort to reduce blue-green algae blooms on Florida's coasts.

The roughly $1.6 billion dollar reservoir project will now pass from the White House Office of Management and Budget to the U.S. Senate, where it's expected to be funded as part of a water resources bill.

Algae Outbreak Prompts State Of Emergency Declaration ... Again

By Jul 9, 2018
Martin County Health Department

Gov. Rick Scott on Monday declared a state of emergency for seven counties experiencing blue-green algae blooms, including Palm Beach County.

The blooms are in large part due to water discharges from Lake Okeechobee. They can cause fish die-offs and respiratory irritation in humans. And it's not the first time the foul-smelling blooms have prompted an emergency declaration: in the summer of 2016, at the peak of the July tourist season, the blooms closed beaches and fishing businesses.