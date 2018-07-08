Sunny Isles' Russians Joyous Despite World Cup Loss

  • Constantine Orain, draped in the Russian Federation flag, standing outside Old Samovar restaurant in Sunny Isles.
    Constantine Orain, draped in the Russian Federation flag, standing outside Old Samovar restaurant in Sunny Isles.
  • Patrons at Old Samovar watching the World Cup quaterfinal match between Russia and Croatia.
    Patrons at Old Samovar watching the World Cup quaterfinal match between Russia and Croatia.
  • Yuri Klebanov, who lived in Odessa and Moscow, came to the U.S. in 1990. He said Russia's success in this World Cup is "the best thing to happen in Russia in the last two, three years."
    Yuri Klebanov, who lived in Odessa and Moscow, came to the U.S. in 1990. He said Russia's success in this World Cup is "the best thing to happen in Russia in the last two, three years."
  • Younger patrons at Old Samovar, yelling about the match.
    Younger patrons at Old Samovar, yelling about the match.
  • The crowd at Old Samovar exploding after Russia scored its second goal against Croatia.
    The crowd at Old Samovar exploding after Russia scored its second goal against Croatia.
  • Sign advertising Granier Bakery's World Cup festivities in Sunny Isles.
    Sign advertising Granier Bakery's World Cup festivities in Sunny Isles.
  • Russia fans Ekaterinburg Vagin, Edgar Huaitalla, and Lyell Duncan watching the Russia-Croatia match at Granier Bakery.
    Russia fans Ekaterinburg Vagin, Edgar Huaitalla, and Lyell Duncan watching the Russia-Croatia match at Granier Bakery.
Across from Trump Palace tower, hundreds of Russia soccer fans congregated at the RK Village Plaza shopping center in Sunny Isles on Saturday. They were focused on celebrating the Russian team's accomplishments to date, instead of pinning hopes on future prospects in the FIFA tournament.

Viewers at RK Village Plaza said Russia's advancement to the quarterfinals was the best thing to happen to their country in recent memory. In the past four years, they said,  people living in Russia have suffered from Western economic sanctions, harsher government crackdowns on opposition leaders, and most recently, an increase of the pension age.

RK Village saw three main strands of supporters celebrating Russia's performance in the quarterfinals. Parents with small kids went to Family Fresh Cafe to eat fruity treats among brightly colored walls. Adults who wanted a louder, more exciting environment went to Old Samovar. People who desired something in between headed to Granier Bakery. 

While some Russians who viewed Saturday's match have been in South Florida permanently for decades, others said they were more transient. Many Russians in Sunny Isles have second homes in Russia and travel between the countries frequently.

Over coffee and orange juice at Granier Bakery, Yuri Klebanov explained that he was surprised the Russian team made it to the quarterfinals. Originally from Odessa and Moscow, he moved to the U.S. in 1990. He runs an export-import business out of New Jersey and was only in Sunny Isles for the weekend. Though separated by distance, he was discussing the Russia-Croatia match with his wife in Kaliningrad via text.

Klebanov stressed that Russia's quarterfinal placement was unusual. 

"They don't have stars, but they play like a team and they have strategy," he said. "We see this as power."

He said the Russia World Cup team is "bringing health and happiness to millions" in Russia, and that their performance is the "best thing to happen in Russia in the last two, three years."

Ekaterinburg Vagin was also watching the game at Granier Bakery.

"I'm surprised today they played equally with one of the best teams in the world," she said. Ekaterinburg moved to the U.S. from the Russian city of Samara in 1999, when she was 14 years old. She works as a financial analyst and has been living in North Miami for the past seven years.

Next door, at Old Samovar, it was one of the restaurant's busiest days of this year. The normal set-up of chairs and tables had been altered to accommodate hundreds of guests sitting in long rows. Some people intently watched the game. Others appeared to prioritize celebrating, drinking beer and eating hot dishes of food.

Natalia Gladchko, who was visiting from Moscow, said she most happy about the fact that Russia was in the quarterfinals in the first place.

"It already is quite good for us, " she said, explaining that Russia had not been to a World Cup quarterfinals since 1966.

When Russia scored the second goal against Croatia, the crowd at Old Samovar erupted into joyous, shocked screams.

Back at Granier Cafe, the crowd exclaimed at Russian players missed critical penalty kicks in the final minutes of the game. Russia lost to Croatia after the penalty kick portion.

Klebanov was disappointed at the loss, but mostly happy about what Russia did achieve. He said he thinks that 10 years from now, strangers in Russia will ask each other about whether they saw the 2018 Russia quarterfinal game. 

"They can share this history," he said.

Credit Claire Thornton

