Related Program: 
Sundial

Sundial's Debut: Mysterious 'Sonic Attacks' In Cuba, Crisis In Puerto Rico And Remembering Rick Shaw

By WLRN 58 minutes ago

On the very first edition of WLRN's new daily program Sundial, host Luis Hernandez talks to people around South Florida, including:

1. WLRN's America's reporter Tim Padgett tells Luis why half the U.S. diplomats in Cuba and their families are returning home. A number of U.S. State Department employees have experienced mysterious health problems since being stationed there.

2. There are terrible shortages of water, food, and fuel in Puerto Rico. Supplies are being delivered, but not getting to the people who need them. Luis talks to NPR correspondent Greg Allen, just back from the island, about the conditions he saw there. State Representative Robert Asencio, whose family is from Puerto Rico, describes his recent trip to deliver aid. Luis DeRosa, President of the South Florida Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce, talks about his efforts to collect supplies and get them to the commonwealth.

3. WLRN's Joe Johnson remembers legendary South Florida radio personality Rick Shaw, who passed away recently. Shaw was the first disc jockey to play the Beatles here.

Tags: 
Sundial
Puerto Rico crisis

Related Content

Puerto Rican Miami Legislator Sees 'Mass Transfer' Of People To Florida After Hurricane Maria

By Sep 28, 2017
Courtesy Robert Asencio

Puerto Rico’s hurricane crisis is a reminder that Puerto Ricans are South Florida’s fastest growing population. Puerto Rican state legislator Robert Asencio has just visited the island - and says the disaster may well mean an even bigger Puerto Rican community here.

8-Year-Old Puerto Rican To Trump: 'Stop Tweeting And Come Help The People'

By Oct 1, 2017

Eight-year-old Yan Anthony Hernandez has deep dimples on each side of his smile. Somehow, he managed to sleep through the hurricane that roared over his home in Isabela, Puerto Rico. Unlike those living in wooden houses, his cement home held up.

But now, there's no electricity or cellphone service, and his school is closed. Instead of spending his free time on his Playstation or watching YouTube videos as he usually does, he's a little bored.

Trump Administration Waives Shipping Restriction For Puerto Rico

By Sep 28, 2017

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it has temporarily waived a U.S. shipping restriction for Puerto Rico known as the Jones Act.

Under the law, only U.S.-flagged ships are allowed to move goods between any U.S. ports. Now foreign-flagged vessels also will be able to move shipments from the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico and between ports there. The move is intended to boost the delivery of much-needed relief supplies after Hurricane Maria battered the U.S. territory last week.

The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration thanked President Trump in a tweet:

After Hurricane's Wrath, Puerto Rico's Green Forests Turn Bare Brown

By Oct 1, 2017

A laborer named Angel Ramos used to gather mangos and avocados that grew wild in the hills above the city of Cayey, in Puerto Rico's east. The woods were verdant, they smelled of fecundity — and made him feel part of creation.

Then the hurricane came.

"I climbed up to see what the mountain looks like. Oh, the sadness," Ramos says. "I see the uprooted trees. The naked limbs. It makes you want to cry when you to see it. How it's destroyed. It is torturous to look at."