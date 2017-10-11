Students Hold Vigil For Unity At Miami Dade College

White candles surrounded a poster board with 58 names painted — every flame remembering one life lost in last week's mass shooting at a concert in Las Vegas.

Miami Dade College’s Kendall Campus held a vigil on Wednesday, giving students and visitors a chance to unite as a community and remember the lives lost.

Two student musicians, Lina Madory and Jonathan Diaz, took the stage at the front of the vigil to sing about peace and solidarity.

“In times like this, when destruction and evil show [their] faces, sometimes music can be a good medicine," Diaz said. "Along with unity, companionship, fellowship, anything that has to do with us being together."

The college’s Student Government Association (SGA) helped organize the event with the intention of expressing the simple point that the frequency of such shootings and massacres is not normal.

SGA spokesperson Miguel Zamudio says he doesn’t want the current pattern of massacres to continue.

“This is something that has to be addressed. Regardless of political party, we need to find solutions, because every other weekend, we cannot have dozens of Americans dying at the hands of just one person,” Zamudio said.