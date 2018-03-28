Stoneman Douglas Memorial Being Dismantled Today For Preservation

By Phillip Valys 10 minutes ago
  • Leslie Ovalle / WLRN

For the past month, a massive memorial of teddy bears, balloons and other loving tributes left for the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting has sat along the fence outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A team of volunteer conservators will start disassembling the shrine on Wednesday, preserving the objects in climate-controlled rooms for a future public exhibit of the mementos on Feb. 14, 2019, the first anniversary of the massacre.

The race is on to preserve these memorials, said Parkland Historical Society president Jeff Schwartz, whose group is leading the salvaging effort. Many items are weather-damaged after a month exposed to sun and rain.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

