Related Program: 
On Point on WLRN

As States Legalize Weed, Feds Eye Crackdown

By editor 6 hours ago
  • FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially reshaping immigration courts and putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2017 file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. Sessions on Friday launched a review of a little-known but widely used practice of immigration judges closing cases without decisions, potentially reshaping immigration courts and putting hundreds of thousands of people in greater legal limbo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

With guest host Ray Suarez. 

Pot in America now—California legalizes recreational marijuana, Attorney General Jeff Sessions changes federal policy. We’ll read the smoke signals.

This show airs Monday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guests:

Evan Halper, reporter at the Los Angeles Times. (@evanhalper)

John Hudak, deputy director of the Center for Effective Public Management and a senior fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. (@JohnJHudak)

Robert Mikos, professor law at Vanderbilt University.

From The Reading List:

Los Angeles TimesTrump Administration Targets Recreational Pot — “Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions ended an Obama-era federal policy that provided legal shelter for marijuana sales in California and five other states that have allowed recreational pot, placing at risk thousands of marijuana businesses operating legally under state laws.”

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
marijuana
news

Related Content

Attorney General Rescinds Obama-Era Marijuana Guidelines

By Jan 4, 2018

Updated at 4:45 p.m. ET

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scrapping Obama-era guidelines that essentially removed marijuana from the list of federal drug enforcement priorities as more states legalized it.

In guidance issued Thursday, Sessions rescinded those policies and instead will permit individual U.S. attorneys to decide how aggressively to go after marijuana in their jurisdictions.

Sessions, a former Alabama senator, has long viewed pot as a public menace and a source of street crime.

Judge Halts Black Farmer Marijuana License

By News Service of Florida Dec 29, 2017

A Tallahassee judge Thursday ordered health officials to stop the process of granting a marijuana license to a black farmer, one of 10 coveted new pot licenses approved by the Legislature this year.

Judge To Hear Arguments On Black Farmer Pot License

By The News Service of Florida Dec 12, 2017

A Leon County circuit judge will hear arguments Thursday on a request for a temporary injunction to block the Florida Department of Health from carrying out part of a new law that calls for issuing a medical-marijuana license to a black farmer.