State Sen. Jack Latvala quits in face of corruption investigation, possible expulsion

Facing a public corruption investigation and possible expulsion from the Florida Senate, Jack Latvala resigned Wednesday, a day after a retired judge concluded that he likely violated state corruption laws by trading legislative favors for physical contact and for sexually harassing and groping multiple women.

Latvala, 66, of Clearwater, a long-time Tampa Bay leader and Republican candidate for governor, sent a letter of resignation to Senate President Joe Negron in an abrupt and dramatic end to a controversial career that spanned three decades.

“I have never intentionally dishonored my family, my constituents or the Florida Senate,” Latvala wrote in the letter.

