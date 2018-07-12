State Seeks Input On Shore-based Shark Fishing

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the future of shore-based shark fishing at a series of public meetings that kick off next week in Bradenton and Fort Myers.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in April directed staff to craft new rules for the fishing practice amid growing demands to restrict or ban shark fishing from beaches, piers and bridges.

Shore-based shark fishing attracts sharks already near land to feed in areas that often have low visibility.

One of the proposals the commission may consider would require a specific permit for land-based shark fishing that clearly outlines when and how the fishing can take place.

The workshops next week will be held at the State College of Florida in Bradenton on Wednesday and the Joseph P. D’Alessandro Office Complex in Fort Myers on July 19.

Additional meetings are planned throughout August in Panama City, Pensacola, South Daytona, Jacksonville, Melbourne Beach, West Palm Beach, Miami and Key Colony Beach.

