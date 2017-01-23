State Lawmaker Proposes Two-Month Sales Tax Holiday For Vets

Florida’s veterans could enjoy two full months without sales tax if one South Florida lawmaker gets his way. But he’ll face an uphill battle in a year with so little new money available.



Rep. Kionne McGhee (D-Miami) wants to give vets a sales tax break for the months of November and December. It’s a big gesture, but he says veterans deserve it.

“Florida takes its veterans very seriously,” McGhee says, “in that we’re here to protect them and do whatever it takes to reward them and also to honor them for risking their lives and risking their livelihoods to give us a better opportunity at equality fairness and a true democracy here.”

McGhee filed a similar measure last year, but it failed without getting a hearing. The proposal cuts taxes far longer than most other holidays which could hold it back as lawmakers seek ways to trim the state budget.

