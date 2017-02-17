State Denies Request For Pediatric Heart Transplant Center In Orlando

The state on Friday denied a request by Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando to establish a new pediatric heart transplant program.



The hospital, however, did receive authorization to start a lung transplant program.

The hospital needed approval through the state’s certificate of need regulations to open the programs. Its request to establish a combined pediatric heart and lung transplant program was also denied.

Critics of the proposal for the pediatric heart transplant program said there were not enough patients to support another center.

The state has pediatric heart transplant centers at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, St. Joseph’s Children’s hospital in Tampa, UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville and the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Medical Center in Miami.

