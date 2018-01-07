State Approves Nursing Home License Transfer

The state Agency for Health Care Administration approved the transfer of a nursing-home license between two long-term care companies but is requiring as part of the deal that the new facility in Marion County accept Medicaid patients.



The transfer of the 120-bed certificate of need between Marion County Development, an affiliate of Genesis HealthCare, and KRM, the parent company of the development group Retirement Five, was published Friday. The application filed with the state shows that KRM will build the new 77,000-plus square foot facility on a nine-acre parcel in southern Marion County.

The construction cost is nearly $15.7 million. Total project costs, which also include financing, start-up costs, equipment and project development, are more than $26.5 million. While AHCA approved the application for an expedited certificate-of-need review, affected parties have 21 days to request a state administrative court to review the decision.

KRM noted in its application that there are only two nursing homes in the southern part of Marion County but that just one of them accepted Medicaid patients. Genesis HealthCare, which was initially awarded the certificate of need in August 2016, did not indicate that it would accept Medicaid patients.

KRM already operates three skilled nursing facilities in Florida; Buffalo Crossing Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, which was licensed in June 2017; Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, which, according to certificate-of-need documents is on the state nursing-home watch list; and Wrights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

