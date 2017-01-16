'Stand Your Ground' Measure Filed In Florida House

A controversial proposal to shift the burden of proof in "stand your ground" self-defense cases is back this year in the Florida House.



color:#333333">Palatka Republican Rep. Bobby Payne on Friday filed the proposal (HB 245) to shift the burden of proof to prosecutors during evidentiary hearings in self-defense cases.

color:#333333">The bill stems from a Florida Supreme Court ruling in 2015 that said defendants have the burden of proof to show they should be shielded from prosecution under the "stand your ground" law.

color:#333333">In "stand your ground" cases, pre-trial evidentiary hearings are held to determine whether defendants should be immune from prosecution.

color:#333333">The state Senate approved a similar proposal last year, but the measure failed to reach the House floor.

color:#333333">Payne's proposal is identical to a measure (SB 128) by Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, scheduled to be vetted by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 24.