St. Pete Students Discover Lead In Tap Water May Be Common In Older Homes

Do you know how safe you're tap water is to drink?

Fifth and sixth grade students at Academy Prep in St. Petersburg did some research and what they found could have serious health consequences.



The students in Laura Manke's community cares class collected samples of tap water from their homes.

Manke delivered the news: All of the 46 samples contained lead. Fortunately, the amount of lead in the water was below levels that would trigger action under the Environmental Protection Agency standards. But experts, including the EPA, say any amount of lead is not good for the body, especially in children under 6.

Damages from lead exposure in children can be permanent.

"Do you guys remember when we studied and we researched lead, some of the things we found that lead poisoning could lead to if there's too much lead?" Manke said.

"Brain damage," said one child.

"Behavioral problems," another said.

It also affects the kidneys, nervous system and red blood cells.

Manke teamed up with Bernardo Motta, a University of South Florida professor. Motta and his journalism students developed the project after thousands were exposed to lead poisoning in Flint, Michigan. Motta said the neighborhood around Academy Prep was at risk because it’s a lower-income, predominantly minority neighborhood made up of older homes.

"The problem was when my students in the Neighborhood News Bureau started investigating, they started finding that all of characteristics of the neighborhoods that usually have high levels of lead matched the neighborhoods here," Motta said.

Motta tells the class that the lead in their water likely came from pipes or faucets in their homes.

That raised this question from student Yaseen Alimaclindon:

"Why did people even make the pipes out of lead in the first place?" Yaseen said.

Until the early 1900s, it was common to use lead pipes for interior plumbing. After people learned about the risks, plumbers began using copper pipes, but they were often held together with lead solder. When water runs through the pipes, pieces of lead can flake off. Faucets and other fixtures also contained lead. By 1986 lead plumbing of any kind was banned.

Because these pipes are still in and under homes, St. Petersburg and other cities regularly test water for lead.

Interim water resources director John Palenchar says the city uses corrosion control in its water, which causes a calcium buildup in the pipes. The buildup prevents the pipes from corroding and stops metals from leaching into the water supply.

"That's really what happened in Flint. When they had their issues, they did not have good corrosion control so they had a very what's called in this industry aggressive water, which ate up the material in the pipes," Palenchar said.

Palenchar says older homes tend to have a good calcium coating on the pipes. But in homes built between 1982 and 1988, small amounts of lead are sometimes found in the tap water, especially if water has been sitting in the pipes for days on end.

The children at Academy Prep were sent home with letters to their parents. Manke and Motta also invited Cynthia Keeton, a lead expert from Hillsborough County's health department, to speak to parents and children at the school the following week.

Keeton says even families with low amounts of lead should run their faucet for at least 20 seconds to flush the line if they are going to drink or cook with the water. They should always cook with cold water, she says and those who are able, should purchase a filter that is certified by NSF International to remove almost all of the lead.

“Any amount of lead is a concern," Keeton said. "That's the whole key."

After listening to Keeton talk about lead, Cheryl Grant, a parent of a child in Manke's class, says she will buy a filter and would like to have her children's blood levels tested for lead.

"Only because I would want to know and I wouldn't want my kids to get sick from lead, something that can be prevented,” Grant said. "So, yeah, it's a scary situation."

Some of the students in Manke's class said they already take precautions.

Argenette Rine's tap water had one of the least amounts of lead in the class. Still, she said her mother doesn't trust the tap water.

"My mom has a thing she does not let us drink out of the sink," Argenette said. "She says 'That is so nasty. Ya'll better not be drinking out of my sink."

Her family drinks exclusively from water bottles. After receiving the lead test results, other in her class may follow suit.

