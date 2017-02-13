St. Lucie Doctor Used Wrong Diagnoses To Make Profit

A doctor in St. Lucie County has agreed to pay up to $18 million to reimburse the government for Medicare payments on patients who were not ill, WPTV reported.



Prosecutors allege that Dr. Gary Marder of Port St. Lucie falsely diagnosed patients with skin cancer and put them through medically unnecessary radiation treatments, pocketing millions from the insurance companies, according to the station.



As part of the agreement, Marder can pay $5.2 million before the due date and avoid having to pay the full $18 million.

