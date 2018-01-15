Spectators Celebrate King's Legacy At Joyful Liberty City Parade

By 3 hours ago
  • A high school marching band plays at the 2018 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Liberty City.
    A high school marching band plays at the 2018 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Liberty City.
    Jessica Bakeman / WLRN

Six-year-old Lauren Nelzi knew why she came with her mom, aunt and cousin to a parade in Liberty City on Monday.

“We’re celebrating Martin Luther King,” she said. “He made our world better.”

It was a hectic but joyful scene at the event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thousands of people lined the streets to enjoy the sunny, breezy afternoon.

Kids ate lollipops and admired floats while their parents danced to the music of high school marching bands and cheered on dance troupes. Vendors sold conch salad served in hollowed-out pineapples and T-shirts with King’s face on them.

The parade route ended at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, where eight people were injured in a shooting after last year’s event. Organizers worried people might stay away this year for fear of more violence.

But some of the people who came out on Monday said they felt safe because of the palpable police presence there.

Parade-goer Rhondo Robinson said last year’s events dishonored King’s memory. But he clings to the reverend's teachings, which give him hope for a more peaceful future.

“If we keep on loving, they’ll soon put the guns down,” he said.

Tags: 
martin luther king jr parade
Martin Luther King Jr.
Liberty City
news
Local News

Related Content

Miami-Dade MLK Day Parade Will Go On Despite Shootings Last Year

By Jan 11, 2018
Carl Juste / Miami Herald

The annual Miami-Dade Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade will go on, despite calls from some in the community to cancel it after last year’s parade festivities ended in gunfire.

The parade’s organizers say it will be a day of family fun and the community should not be concerned.

“We are not going to let it fall apart because someone wants to destroy it,” said Gigi Tinsley, one of the event's organizers, referring to the shootings last year. 

MLK 'Day Of Peace' Shattered By Gun Violence In Northwest Miami-Dade; 8 Injured

By & Jan 16, 2017
Carl Juste / Miami Herald

Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Miami-Dade ended on a note of violence Monday afternoon after a shooting left at least eight people injured at a park that bears the late civil rights leader's name.