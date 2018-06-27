Special Edition: The Best-Of Sundial

During the week of June 25 - June 29, Sundial will not air any new episodes. For WLRN's Budget-Year-End Membership Drive, we've chosen some of our favorite conversations so you can catch up. Here's a rundown of this week's schedule:

June 25

Vice Admiral Lee Gunn works with the American Security Project to educate the public about the national security threats posed by climate change. After spending 35 years with the U.S. Navy, he is now looking at the vulnerability of military bases around South Florida to sea level rise and hurricanes.

Author and poet Kwame Alexander has published a new book, called Rebound, which explores the intersection of basketball and poetry. Alexander aims to add more diverse voices to literature and is launching a new platform for young authors to get their work published.

June 26

Jack E. Davis is an author, historian and the recent winner of a Pulitzer Prize in history for his book, “The Gulf: The Making of An American Sea.” Davis explains the complicated history behind the Gulf of Mexico in the foundation of the Americas and coastal development.

Just in time for the FIFA World Cup, The Perez Art Museum Miami unveils an ongoing exhibit to unite Miamians with a special connection to soccer. It’s called The World’s Game: Fútbol and Contemporary Art. The exhibit mixes the love for the game and art by looking at the way the two intersect. It showcases 50 soccer-related artworks from 30 artists all over the world, including videos, photographs, paintings and sculptures. Franklin Sirmans, the Director of the Perez Art Museum, joins Sundial.

A new web series produced in Miami explores the lives of two young men in Little Haiti. Joshua John Baptiste, Edson Jean and Maria Corina Ramirez joined Sundial. They are all New World School of the Arts graduates and actors of the show GROWN. The show attempts to create an authentic version of the immigrant experience in Miami.

June 27

Michael Kirkland is the program director of the Python Elimination Program, a group of 25 python hunters hired by the South Florida Water Management District to eradicate the invasive species from the Everglades. Tom Rahill is a python hunter and volunteers his time at night to catch them. Kirkland and Ranhill joined Sundial to discuss how the pythons are captured and how the Burmese Python has negatively affected Everglades ecosystems over the past several decades.

Danielle Bender is a 2017 Miami Foundation Public Space Challenge winner. She wanted to address the dwindling honeybee population and proposed placing hives in public spaces. She has now installed honeybee hives in three locations across Miami. Bender was once afraid of bees. She joined Sundial and talked about how she aims to educate the public on the importance of bees to the environment.

An ongoing art project combines technology, fear and chickens. The Whithervanes, installed at three different locations across Miami, are robotic roof chickens that change in color based on the Homeland Security threat level. Producer Chris Remington spoke with Cezanne Charles and John Marshall, the artists behind the project.