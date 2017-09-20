Spano's House Proposal Calls Porn 'Public Health Crisis'

Rep. Ross Spano, R-Dover, wants state lawmakers to approve a measure that says pornography is creating a public health crisis.



Spano on Monday proposed a resolution (HR 157) to recognize that pornography is “contributing to the hyper-sexualization of children and teens.”

Spano's proposal points to internet pornography that is accessible to children “at an alarming rate” and “often serves as their main source of education regarding human sexuality.”

The proposal says pornography “objectifies women, normalizes violence and the abuse of women and children” and can place children at a higher risk of developing low self-esteem, eating disorders or a desire to engage in dangerous sexual behavior.

The measure, filed for the 2018 legislative session, also cites a “need for education, prevention, research, and policy change to protect the citizens of this state.”

