South Florida Teachers Share Their Experiences

By 5 hours ago
  • Barbara Quinaz, 11th grade Language Arts teacher at MAST Academy in Miami. She is the lead teacher of the school’s Cambridge Program, and part of the MINT Mentor Program, a program designed to develop new teachers and facilitate their transition.
    Felipe Rivas
  • Thalia Montes de Oca. She is a math teacher at Western High School in Davie. She transitioned into teaching after being an athletic trainer for more than eight years. She is part of the Latinos In Action initiative.
  • Marlyn Henriquez. She teaches Spanish at all levels at Suncoast High School in Palm Beach County. She has been teaching at Suncoast High for over 25 years.
  • Kaci Sublette-Marks. She is a 9th grade English teacher at Key West High School in Key West. She has taught in Kailua, Hawaii, Orlando and different parts of South Florida. She has attended workshops at the Library of Congress and is a fan of NPR.
Hollywood has created its share of movies about teachers. And in most of those films, the teaching profession is seen as a noble, almost heroic, position in society. Teachers can be heroic, but it's never the same as in the movies.  

Now it seems that there are fewer people who want to become teachers, which is leading to a teacher shortage. According to the Learning Policy Institute, an independent, non-partisan group, it's estimated that there could be a teacher shortage of more than 100,000 teachers nationwide.  

On Thursday's Sundial, we spoke to a panel of high school teachers from around the four counties in our listening area: Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe.  We started by asking them about the reasons they got into teaching.

We also discussed issues like testing, overcrowded classrooms and teacher shortages. They then shared their frustrations and challenges and even gave advice to our callers on how to go forward in the profession.  

The conversation continued on Facebook after the program.   

