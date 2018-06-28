South Florida School District Leaders Celebrate A, B Ratings From State

Three South Florida school districts earned “A” grades for the academic year that just ended.

The Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Monroe county school districts all saw their grades increase from “B” to “A” for 2017-18. Broward County Public Schools kept its “B” from previous years. The Florida Department of Education released the newest ratings on Wednesday.

Miami-Dade is also lauding a second year with no “Fs” among its traditional public schools. One privately run charter school received a failing grade. Fourteen schools, including traditional and charters, got “incomplete” grades, which means not enough students took state tests in order to finish the rating process.

Miami-Dade schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho called the results "historic" and "record-setting" in a statement and plans to hold a press conference on Thursday morning to celebrate further.

Carvalho credited teachers in the statement.

"They believe in the ability, potential, and learning capacity of every child," he said. "Today is a great day to celebrate in Miami-Dade.”

Broward County schools was rated “B” for the fifth year in a row and missed an “A” by two percentage points, the district said in a news release.

Florida lawmakers voted earlier this year to allow Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to keep its long-time “A” grade this year while also relieving students from many state testing requirements.

“We know this has been a difficult school year for our entire community and remain committed to meeting the needs of students and families and providing a high-quality education,” Superintendent Robert Runcie said in a statement.

The leaders of the Palm Beach and Monroe County school districts released statements touting their “A” grades.

Monroe — the Florida Keys — had no “D” or “F” schools.

Monroe school superintendent Mark Porter said students performed well on state assessments “despite the difficult year it has been.” The district was hit hard by Hurricane Irma, and schools there were closed for as many as 18 days.

“This is truly a remarkable achievement we all are proud of,” Porter said in a statement.

Florida education policymakers set a new passing bar for state exams and school grades in 2016, after implementing new tests aligned to the state's version of the Common Core standards. At the time, some leaders argued the new standards were too low. Schools' and districts' grades have improved consistently since the changes.

See all district and school grades here.

