South Florida Salvadorans 'Processing' How Ending TPS Will Affect Community

By 6 hours ago
  Jose Hernandez, owner of the Salvadoran restaurant Mi Ranchito in Little Havana, says the Trump Adminsitration's latest TPS ruling's effects will be felt in South Florida.
    Jose Hernandez, owner of the Salvadoran restaurant Mi Ranchito in Little Havana, says the Trump Adminsitration's latest TPS ruling's effects will be felt in South Florida.
    Tim Padgett / WLRN.org

The Trump Administration announced Monday it will end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 200,000 Salvadorans living in the country. South Florida’s Salvadoran population is relatively small - but the TPS ruling will still be felt here.

That was already evident Monday at Mi Ranchito, a Salvadoran restaurant in Miami's Little Havana, where the lunch crowd was thinner than usual. Owner Jose Hernandez wasn’t surprised: he said the federal government’s decision to end TPS for Salvadorans caused many to stay home, whether they hold TPS or not.

“The fear and uncertainty will force them to hide for a while,” Hernandez said. “It will take them time to process what this means.”

What it means is that 200,000 Salvadorans who have been living in the U.S. under TPS will have to leave by September 2019 unless they find a new way to legalize their immigration status.

Only about 60,000 of the 2 million Salvadorans living in the U.S. reside in Florida. But the mass deportation of Salvadoran TPS holders could still have an adverse social and economic effect here.

“I know a lot of [Salvadoran] TPS holders who’ve lived here for two decades,” Hernandez said. “They’re customers and business owners and community leaders themselves.”

Hernandez added they’re also afraid to go back to El Salvador – where violent gangs have given the country the world’s highest murder rate.

U.S. Ends El Salvador's Protected Status, Affecting 200,000 Residents

By 12 hours ago

Updated at 1 p.m. ET

The Trump administration says it will end the temporary protected status that has allowed some 200,000 natives of El Salvador to live in the U.S. without fear of deportation for nearly 17 years, the Department of Homeland Security says.

In announcing the designation's end, DHS Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen also said she's extending it for another 18 months, to Sept. 9, 2019 — a delay that her agency says is to ensure "an orderly transition."

South Florida Lawmakers Propose A Path To Legal Status For Haitian TPS Recipients

By Alex Daugherty Oct 31, 2017
Bryan Cereijo / Miami Herald

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan group of South Florida lawmakers introduced a bill on Tuesday that provides a path to permanent residency for thousands of foreign citizens who participate in a temporary program that allows them to work and live in the United States.

Miami Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo introduced the Extending Status Protection for Eligible Refugees with Established Residency Act, which provides a pathway to permanent legal status for certain Haitians, Nicaraguans, Salvadorans and Hondurans who arrived in the United States before Jan. 13, 2011.

Trump Administration Ends TPS For Haitians

By Nov 20, 2017
Associated Press

Almost eight years after an earthquake destroyed their country – and prompted the U.S. to let them stay in this country protected from deportation – more than 50,000 Haitians were told on Monday they will soon lose that benefit.