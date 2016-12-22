Related Program: 
South Florida History Quiz December 2016

(12-19-2016) What industry magnate owned the Miami Beach estate where the great Fontainebleau Hotel arose?

Hello, BB here. 

It was Harvey Firestone.  Of-THE-Firestones.

Hear numerous historical tidbits, such as that, on Monday’s Topical Currents.

It’s one of our South Florida History Quiz editions, with Dr. Paul George.

Oh . . . & what’s with the weird origin of the name Tamarac, in Broward?

Doreen's Deals 2016 Holiday Edition

By , , & Dec 15, 2016

(12-15-2017)  Today’s Topical Currents begins with “Doreen’s Deals” practitioner Doreen Christensen, of the Sun Sentinel.  For holiday shoppers, Free Shipping Day is Friday for about one-thousand online retailers. Many have cash-back or coupon code rebates.

www.ic3.gov

shop.entertainment.com

www.idtheftinfo.org

www.sunsentinel.com/shop 

Bill Hansen Luxury Catering

By , , , & Dec 15, 2016

(12-15-2016) Caterer extraordinaire, Bill Hansen from Bill Hansen Catering.  He’s known as the luxury catering and event planner. With the holidays coming up, it’s time to think about planning parties and events. He talks about the secrets to a successful party and planning an event, and how to approach a caterer.  Also his new Executive Chef, Dewey Losasso is with us and has brought some of his signature dishes to taste.

Dinner in Minutes-

Turkey and Black Bean Burrito – quick and easy for this busy time of year.

Fred Tasker gives his party wine suggestions.

At Your Service: Donna Ballman

By , , & Dec 12, 2016

12-12-2016   Today’s Topical Currents is an “At Your Service” edition, with regular contributor Donna Ballman.  She’s an employee rights attorney and author. 

Ballman thinks some employees might have to scramble for coverage should the Affordable Care Act be rescinded, particularly those with preexisting conditions.

Of course, we take listener calls on a wide variety of matters.

www.nlrb.gov

www.ballmanfirm.com