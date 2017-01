Sounds Of The Fair: Youth Livestock Auction

Around half a million people come to the South Florida Fair in West Palm Beach every year -- some with cows, goats and chickens in tow. Young people from 18 counties bring their best livestock to be judged...and then sold – at the Youth Livestock Auction.

That’s where WLRN’s Peter Haden caught up with one of them: Okeechobee High School’s Patrick Lehman and his 12-hundred pound prizewinning steer, Melvin.