Son To Venezuelan Human Rights Chief: 'Papá, End The Injustice.'

  • Venezuelan law student Yibram Saab, son of Venezuelan human rights ombudsman Tarek Saab, reading his video statement Wednesday.
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro calls his country’s tens of thousands of anti-government protesters “terrorists.” But the son of one high-ranking Maduro official is publicly telling the regime it’s wrong.

Yibram Saab is a Venezuelan law student – and the son of Tarek Saab, Venezuela’s human rights ombudsman. In Venezuela the human rights ombudsman is pretty much there to tell the authoritarian socialist government that its human rights performance is just fine.

But in a video released Wednesday night, Yibram Saab tells his father that’s simply not true.

The Venezuelan government has locked up more than 100 political prisoners. This month its security forces and paramilitary goons have repeatedly attacked Venezuelans protesting the regime and the country’s economic collapse. At least 29 people have been killed in the unrest.

In the video, Yibram Saab urges his father: “Papá, in this moment you have the power to end the injustice that has sunk this country.” He goes on to say: “I ask you as your son, and in the name of Venezuela…do the right thing.”

Thursday night Tarek Saab said he loved his son, but disagreed with him. President Maduro’s son, Nicolás Maduro Guerra, refuted the video on Twitter. 

Venezuela's Protests Have To Succeed This Time. Here's Why – And How

By Apr 26, 2017
Ariana Cubillos / AP

COMMENTARY

Venezuela’s massive anti-government protests appear to have the staying power they’ve lacked in years past. That’s good news, since Venezuela's socialist government has destroyed an oil-rich economy and once-sturdy democracy.

But – along with the 29 people killed so far in this month's unrest – here's the bad news. The longer the demonstrations last, the greater will be their defeat if they don’t succeed in forcing that disastrously erratic and dictatorial regime to restore democratic norms and elections.

Nelson Says 'Venezuelans Are Starving,' Urges More Sanctions On Regime's Leaders

By Apr 18, 2017
Carl Juste / Miami Herald

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson was in Miami Tuesday with a message about Venezuela: People there “are starving.” 

Nelson was briefed on Venezuela’s crisis by Admiral Kurt Tidd, who heads the U.S. Southern Command in Miami. Oil-rich Venezuela is suffering the worst economic collapse in modern Latin American history. And its socialist regime has become a quasi-dictatorship. Nelson said a record 18,000 Venezuelans sought asylum in the U.S. last year.

As a result, he urged the Trump administration to increase legal and economic sanctions on abusive Venezuelan leaders.

Venezuela: Nicolás And His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Semana Santa

By Apr 12, 2017
YouTube

COMMENTARY

How much do Venezuelans hate President Nicolás Maduro? Apparently they revile him so much that – in a country where food shortages are so acute the average adult lost almost 20 pounds last year – they’re willing to throw eggs at him.

This is Semana Santa, the Easter Holy Week, a time when Maduro hoped most Venezuelans would pause their angry anti-government protests and head to the beach. Instead they pelted him with stones and eggs as his open car moved through Ciudad Guayana on Tuesday.