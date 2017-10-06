Soca Superstars Headline Caribbean Benefit Concert In Wynwood

  • Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin team of for a Caribbean hurricane benefit concert.
Earlier this year, two of Trinidad and Tobago's  soca superstars teamed up for the Carnival single “Buss Head,” and now they’re teaming up again in Miami —this time for a philanthropic cause.

Machel Montano and  Bunji Garlin were already slated to headline a concert in Wynwood ahead of the Miami-Broward Carnival festivities, but after Hurricanes Irma and Maria battered several islands in the Caribbean, their tour has turned into a benefit concert.

All of the proceeds will go to aid Caribbean islands including Anguilla, Dominica, Turks and Caicos and other islands that are trying to rebuild in the aftermath of the storms.

The artists say their song “Buss Head” can be seen as a metaphor for the entire Caribbean to unite.

Montano and Garlin for a long time were considered competitors in the music industry, but  uniting on a hit single earlier this year was also a symbolic to the strength of coming together.

Montano said that message of unity is what they’re spreading at the benefit concert.

“Our ‘Buss Head’ movement is an inspiration to our resilience and perseverance especially during times of personal and national challenges,” said Montano. “This hurricane season is testing us. We will not yield.”

“Buss Head” and the accompanying music video explores the centuries old martial art form called  Kalinda, also known as stick fighting in Trinidad & Tobago.

“We do not fight alone, but call on the power of our culture to sustain us,” said Garlin. “At Carnival time and beyond, we buss deh head of every challenge ahead of us.”

Ravi B, another soca artist who will be performing, said through music he will continue to cast a spotlight on the long-term effort it will take to rebuild in the Caribbean, and he hopes the international media does the same.

“There are so many other news that they are more interested in capturing,” he said. “Like President [Trump] or what is happening in North Korea. All of this is important, but it’s also important to pay attention to what happening in the Caribbean.”

If you go:

Carnival Kingdom, Buss Head Tour Edition

Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd Street

10 p.m. Friday Oct. 6.

Cost $75 and up

For more information: http://sosfestinc.com/

