Small Town Secret Soon To Be Revealed

Discover how a small Florida town called Boca Raton and a tiny device turned the tide of World War II in WLRN’s original documentary.

In the first year of World War Two, after the fall of France, Britain stood alone. Hitler's U-boats operating in so-called Wolf Packs ruled the Atlantic, sinking American ships carrying essential supplies to the beleaguered British while President Franklyn D. Roosevelt hesitated to enter the conflict directly, believing Churchill would surrender in the face of the Nazi siege, as had the French.

As Britain prepared for a German invasion, Churchill made a bold gamble. He dispatched a delegation to the United States to share his country's top scientific secrets, including a key technological breakthrough that, if developed in time, would turn the tide of battle, both at sea and in the air.

The biggest secret was a small device, no larger than a fist, which would transform radar from a defensive into an offensive weapon, dooming the Wolf Packs and giving Allied bombers the precision tool they needed to destroy the Nazi war machine.

Churchill's gambit would not only convince Roosevelt that Churchill could be trusted to fight on, it would also thrust South Florida into a pivotal role in the conflict and make the small town of Boca Raton the base for a new battle front that would prove decisive.

The atomic bomb may have ended the Second World War, but historians now agree that it was radar that won it. Exactly how is a South Florida story that few people know.

The story begins in 1940 when a group of German spies are dropped on a Florida beach by a submarine. They take up residence in a house in the small town of Boca Raton, population at the time 723. From there they watched the movements of US tankers and freighters along the East Coast shipping lanes, sending signals to the Wolf Packs of U-boats which hunted them in a bid to cut off American supplies to the British.

