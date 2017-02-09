9pm AFTERLIFE - Paranormal Mystery - Psychics try to determine why the dead have returned to haunt the living.

IN THIS EPISODE: Sleeping With The Dead

Alison moves in with a young woman, Sandra, who claims that her flat is being haunted by the spirits of former tenants. Alison discovers that the young female occupant was savagely murdered by her partner, after he suffocated her with a pillow and Alison attempts to retrace the events leading up to the murder. However, when Sandra turns out to be a local journalist called Nicola, who is writing a piece on how susceptible mediums can be, Alison and Robert realize they've been conned.