A Singer Hits a Sour Note

8pm DEATH IN PARADISE - Crime Drama - A detective inspector is transferred from London to the island of Saint-Marie in the Caribbean.

Camille's friend, singer Aimee, collapses and dies on a boat owned by local entrepreneur Stephen Morrison and his wife Eloise,also a vocalist. Aimee was poisoned and her flat has been ransacked. She was due to leave for a recording contract in Miami and had rowed with Stephen about it whilst Eloise,jealous that Aimee was a better singer,tried to sabotage but not kill her. Poole defies Patterson whose priority is the arrest of a local illegal drinks ring to comfort Camille and catch the murderer. Dwayne and Fidel use spaced out waiter R.J. to help locate the booze supplier to no avail but Poole discovers a link between the drink smugglers and the murderer.



9pm CASTLES: BRITAIN'S FORTIFIED HISTORY - Documentary - From William the Conqueror to Queen Victoria, historian Sam Willis traces the story of Britain's castles and their unique roles in our history, art and literature.

DEFENSE OF THE REALM - Sam Willis explores how, by the Wars of the Roses, castles were under attack from a new threat - the cannon - but survived into the Tudor era only to find their whole purpose challenged. What had once been strategic seats of power now had to keep up with the fickle fashions of the court and become palaces to impress monarchs such as Elizabeth I.

Just as castles seemed to have lost their defensive function, the English Civil War erupted. The legacy of that tumultuous period resulted in castles no longer being associated with protection. Rather, their ruins took on a unique appeal, embodying a nostalgia for an age of chivalry that became a powerful part of the national psyche