Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport; Reports Of Multiple Victims

Authorities have confirmed that shots were fired this afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport and there are several casualties, including at least 5 people dead and 8 injured.

Broward authorities indicated that one suspect was under custody. Investigation is underway about the possible motives for the shooting. In the meantime, the airport is being evacuated and all services have been suspended.

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson identified the suspect as Esteban Santiago in an interview with NBC channel 6. According to the senator, Santiago has a military ID.

According to reports, the incident ocurred around 1 p.m. at terminal 2, which serves Air Canada and Delta. The airport tweeted about "an incident" and confirmed all services have been suspended.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

The Broward Sheriff's office confirmed that there are several deaths. The office of the Florida governor indicated that Rick Scott is traveling to Fort Lauderdale to to be briefed by law enforcement.

Confirming multiple people are dead, and a number of people were transported to a hospital from @FLLFlyer. Upper level of airport open. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

"We are trying to evacuate people," said Barbara Sharief, Broward County Mayor, to CNN. "He was a lone shooter and we have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is in custody.”

“At this time we do not have a motive but we are actively investigating that,” said Sharief. “At this time the airport is shut down. They are in the process of trying to activate other areas in the airport so they can start moving passengers along.”

Miami International Airport put in place extra security measures but continue to operate normally.





Out of an abundance of caution, extra security measures in place at MIA. All operations are normal. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 6, 2017

Several witnesses took to social media to describe the incident, icluding former White House spokesperon Ari Fleischer.





I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.