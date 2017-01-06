Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport; Reports Of At Least 5 Dead And 8 Injured

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shut down Friday afternoon after five people were killed and several more were injured in a baggage claim area, according to Broward Sheriffs's Office.

BSO confirmed that the accused shooter, identified as Esteban Santiago by U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, is in custody. In an interview with NBC 6, Nelson said Santiago has a military ID.

An hour after the initial shooting that killed 5 and left 8 injured, BSO appeared to have three separate active scenes: the original site of the incident in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, a parking garage across from the terminal and they were evacuating Terminal 1.

Here is Broward Sheriff Israel's update by 3:20 p.m.

According to reports, the shooting occurred around 1 p.m. at Terminal 2, which serves Air Canada and Delta. The airport tweeted about "an incident" and confirmed all services have been suspended.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Florida Governor Rick Scott tweeted that he is traveling to Fort Lauderdale to to be briefed by law enforcement.

Confirming multiple people are dead, and a number of people were transported to a hospital from @FLLFlyer. Upper level of airport open. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

"We are trying to evacuate people," said Barbara Sharief, Broward County Mayor, to CNN. "He was a lone shooter and we have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is in custody.”

“At this time we do not have a motive but we are actively investigating that,” said Sharief. “At this time the airport is shut down. They are in the process of trying to activate other areas in the airport so they can start moving passengers along.”

In a statement, Miami International Airport said it will increase, but continue to operate normally.

"The Miami-Dade Aviation Department is in close communication with authorities at Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) regarding the shooting incident there, and is taking appropriate steps to adjust our security posture as necessary," the statement reads.





Out of an abundance of caution, extra security measures in place at MIA. All operations are normal. — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 6, 2017

Several witnesses took to social media to describe the incident, including former White House spokesperon Ari Fleischer.





I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.