Shaw Announces Attorney General Candidacy

Sean Shaw is the first Democrat to announce a run for Florida Attorney General in 2018.



The son of the late Florida Supreme Court Justice Leander Shaw Junior, Sean Shaw is a Tampa Democratic Representative. He says as Attorney General, he would protect Florida citizens from fraud and government corruption.

Shaw says, “We’ll root out corruption that waits at every level of government to ensure that taxpayer dollars are used properly and we’ll crack down on big banks and insurance companies to ensure that when they try to rip off consumers, they pay.”

The Republican Attorney General Association is already taking aim at Shaw following his announcement.

