Shark Tank Blogger Manjarres Says He’ll Run Against Parkland’s Congressman Ted Deutch

By David Smiley 36 minutes ago
  • Republican Javier Manjarres is running for Congress against U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch
    Republican Javier Manjarres is running for Congress against U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch

Javier Manjarres, the political consultant behind the conservative Shark Tank blog, is running for Congress against Parkland-area Rep. Ted Deutch.

Manjarres, whose interest in running against Deutch has been known for months, announced his candidacy Tuesday morning. In a press release touting his blue-collar background and “size 11 Ariat boots,” he criticized Deutch’s politics and accused him of trying to capitalize on February’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“The recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida is a reminder that shameful extremists like Deutch will go as far as to lie in their ongoing efforts of exploiting victims of the shooting for political expediency and gain,” Manjarres, who’s accused Deutch of lying on Twitter about living in Parkland, said in a statement.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald

Tags: 
parkland
stoneman shooting
U.S. Congress
Local politics
politics
Broward politics
news

Related Content

Stoneman Douglas Memorial Being Dismantled For Preservation

By Phillip Valys Mar 28, 2018
Leslie Ovalle / WLRN News

For the past month, a massive memorial of teddy bears, balloons and other loving tributes left for the 17 victims of the Parkland school shooting has sat along the fence outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A team of volunteer conservators will start disassembling the shrine on Wednesday, preserving the objects in climate-controlled rooms for a future public exhibit of the mementos on Feb. 14, 2019, the first anniversary of the massacre.

'Enough Is Enough!' Thousands In South Florida Demand Change At March For Our Lives

By , , & Mar 24, 2018
Leslie Ovalle / WLRN

The first of more than 800 March For Our Lives events in Washington, D.C., the U.S. and around the world took place early on Saturday on the island of Pohnpei in the Pacific nation of Micronesia.

Here in South Florida, things kicked off, fittingly, in Parkland - which was the site of the February 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and ignited the student-led #NeverAgain movement for stricter gun control and school safety. Marches were also held in Miami Beach, Boca Raton and Key West.

Outraged Parkland Parents Tell City Commission To Take Action After MSD Security Scares

By Mar 22, 2018
Parkland
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

Parkland parents showed their outrage Wednesday night at a packed, and emotional, city commission meeting, after a series of security scares at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. 

“My fears have increased 100 percent this week with the increased activity by trespassers, weapons being brought on campus,” said Elyse Claprood, whose daughter attends Stoneman Douglas High. “We can’t live in this bubble anymore in this city.”

 