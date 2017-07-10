Shark Attack At Haulover Beach Sends Swimmer To The Hospital

By Monique O. Madan
  • Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue workers gives aid to a person who was bitten by a shark Sunday, July 9, 2017, off of Haulover Beach.
    Rob Boyte

A swimmer who was bitten by a bull shark at Haulover Beach was rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The man was attacked after lifeguards told beachgoers to get out of the water.

“In the process of exiting the water, a beachgoer was bitten in the lower extremities by what appeared to be a four- to five-foot bull shark,” said Erika Benitez, spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. “The person was able to get out of the water, and MDFR Ocean Rescue lifeguards immediately rendered assistance.”

