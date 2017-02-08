SFWMD Hears Options To Store Lake O Water Underground

  • Sunrise over Lake Okeechobee near the City of Okeechobee.
    South Florida Water Management District PowerPoint Presentation Image
South Florida Water managers heard presentations recently on their options for underground water storage. These are possible solutions to excess fresh water that sometimes fills Lake Okeechobee, leading to harmful discharges in the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Rivers. Experts say one choice is more ideal than another.

The South Florida Water Management District’s top hydro geologist Robert Verrastro said building reservoirs is not the only way Florida can store extra water from Lake Okeechobee. First, he told the district's Water Resources Advisory Commission about Aquifer Storage Recovery, or ASR.

"It is the idea that we can use wells that are drilled into the Floridan aquifer about 1,000 feet underground," said Verrastro. "And we can pump the water into a confined aquifer... when there are times of excess water."

So basically, store water underground. John Cassani is with Calusa Waterkeeper, the local chapter of the international nonprofit Waterkeeper Alliance. He said ASR is potentially a “good thing” because that stored water would be available during the dry season to spread around wherever needed.

"I’m not even sure it's considered a preferred alternative at this point but I think it's a valid alternative—I think we'd probably support ASR," said Cassani. 

And then there’s the second option Robert Verrastro presented to the district: Send water 3,000 feet through a deep injection well into what’s called the boulder zone.

"They have higher capacity than ASR wells... like two-to-three times the capacity," said Verrastro. 

But John Cassani with the water alliance said the downfall of this method is that the water is not stored and disappears.

"So a couple issues there: What's the fate and effect of this water? And perhaps there's some controversy that we're losing a resource that could be valuable later on," said Cassani. 

Water managers did not vote on anything in particular. They’re just weighing their options right now. And Florida Senate President Joe Negron filed a bill to purchase land south of Lake Okeechobee for water storage.

John Cassani said everyone’s just balancing alternatives on what to do with all this extra water in the state. 

Negron Proposes $2.4 Billion Plan For Okeechobee Water Storage

By Kate Stein Aug 10, 2016
Martin County Health Department

Florida’s Senate President-elect Joe Negron announced Tuesday he’ll seek state lawmakers’ approval for a $2.4 billion plan to store water south of Lake Okeechobee.

 

The plan would require the acquisition of about 60,000 acres of land in an area mostly occupied by sugar growers and farmers. The goal is to reduce Lake Okeechobee water outflows that have contributed to the growth of blue-green algae on Florida's east and west coasts.

Army Corps Says It's Prepared To Move Faster On Everglades Reservoir -- With Funding

By Amy Green Nov 20, 2016

Planning for a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee is scheduled to begin in 2021. The reservoir is crucial to restoring the Everglades, and the project could get started sooner if funding were available.

The reservoir is aimed at restoring a more natural flow of water to the Everglades. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will work with the state on the project.

FEMA Again Rejects Scott's Algae State Of Emergency Request

By Aug 26, 2016

The Obama administration has once again refused Florida Gov. Rick Scott's request to declare a federal state of emergency because of algae blooms on the St. Lucie River.

The Secret Science Of Water In South Florida

By Kate Stein Aug 4, 2016
Kate Stein / WLRN

Scientists at the South Florida Water Management District are offering a behind-the-scenes look at their work on water control and protection.

They’re having a poster exhibit at the district’s West Palm Beach headquarters. The 24 posters on display cover everything from phosphorous removal to restoration of tree islands… and yes, a lot of research that’s way more complex than that.