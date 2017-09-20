A sense of community as Miami recovers from Hurricane Irma

It's been over a week since Hurricane Irma tore through the Caribbean and southern Florida, but the recovery has been slow.

In Miami, some neighborhoods didn't have electricity for 10 days.

WLRN reporter Nadege Green lives in one of those areas, and before the power returned, she noticed that a sense of community was forming as people were forced to cook outside on charcoal grills.

"In Haiti, that's how you cook if you're in the countryside, and you don't have a stove," says Green. She saw young Haitians bragging about their mothers' and grandmothers' resourcefulness on social media, and neighbors cooking and sharing food with each other.

Hurricane Irma was destructive, says Green, but it was also "a reminder of our Caribbean roots here in South Florida."

You can listen to the full interview with WLRN reporter Nadege Green about how Miami is recovering, above.





