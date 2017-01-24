Senate's Higher Ed Overhaul Sails Through First Panel

By 8 minutes ago
Originally published on January 23, 2017 7:09 pm

A Senate plan for changes to the state’s public colleges and universities sailed smoothly through its first panel hearing Monday. Questions mostly centered on how schools could implement block tuition and use a four-year graduation rate as part of the state’s higher ed accountability system.

Block tuition means students pay a fixed price for a certain number of classes. But Sen. Tom Lee, R-Brandon, wants to know whether it could backfire.

"Sound-You pay for 12 hours and it’s all you can eat, or will people have to pay for 15 hours and if they’re taking 12 they’re actually had a tuition increase?” He asked bill sponsor, Sen. Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton.

Galvano says he doesn't want to see that happen.

Some schools are concerned block tuition could hurt working, low-income students and those with families. The state would also have to use four-year graduation rate to measure schools, instead of the widely accepted six-year rate. Association of Florida Colleges Executive Director Michael Brawer worries the change could impact his schools. Community and state colleges serve high numbers of non-traditional students--those who are older, working or have families.

Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale, worries about a similar impact to schools like Florida A&M University, which serve many first generation and low-income students who tend to take longer to graduate.

“With that in mind, my hope is that we don’t see those students begin to be shunned, because as we’ve indicated, failure to meet this requirement would impact the institution’s bottom line," says Thurston.

Florida's public colleges and universities can earn or lose additional state money based upon their performance. Graduation rates are one of the metrics by which they're judged.

Copyright 2017 WFSU-FM. To see more, visit WFSU-FM.

Tags: 
education
higher education
college tuition
legislature
news

Related Content

Consensus Emerging On Need To Control Higher Ed Costs In Florida

By Jan 16, 2017

The future could get a little brighter for some Florida college students. There’s a growing consensus to increase awards for some of the state’s highest academic performers. Legislative and state leaders seem to be in agreement when it comes to lowering the cost of higher ed.

Supreme Court Tosses Out Lawsuit, Preserves Florida Vouchers

By Jan 19, 2017

A bitter feud over Florida's largest private school voucher program ended Wednesday when the state Supreme Court tossed out a lawsuit challenging a program used by nearly 98,000 school children.

'Schools Can Save Lives': An Exit Interview With The U.S. Education Secretary

By Jan 9, 2017

He didn't have long. Education Secretary John B. King Jr. was confirmed by the Senate in March 2016 after President Obama's long-serving secretary, Arne Duncan, stepped down at the end of 2015. No matter the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, King knew that Obama would be out in a year and replaced by a president who, regardless of party, would almost certainly replace him.