Senate Panel Approves Two Environmental Funding Measures

By 49 minutes ago
Originally published on October 9, 2017 5:36 pm

A Senate panel has approved a plan to appropriate new dollars for the St. Johns River and Florida’s springs.  But the proposal could wind up vying for funding with a beach restoration measure.

Under the measure backed by Senator Rob Bradley, the St. Johns River will get $50 million a year and funding for the state’s springs will jump from $50 to $75 million.  But the Fleming Island Republican admits those commitments will have to contend with a beach re-nourishment measure proposed by Clearwater Republican Jack Latvala.

“Chairman Latvala is absolutely right—there’s a limited pie of environmental dollars and we’re going to have to figure out where to put them,” Bradley says.  “But I would like the discussion to include and respectfully ask that the discussion include these matters.”

For his part Latvala says, “At some point in time—probably in the Appropriations Committee—we’ll have to put all those bills that we have this year, and the bills that we’ve passed over the last couple cycles on one sheet and figure out how we divide it up.”

Latvala chairs that committee, and by nature of the position, he controls the purse strings in the Senate.  Latvala’s bill gained approval in the same committee.  It would devote $50 million a year to beach restoration.

Copyright 2017 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
Florida Legislature
environment
Florida beaches
florida springs

Related Content

Rising Waters In Lake Okeechobee Trigger Concerns Of Dike Safety

By 20 hours ago
Peter Haden / WLRN

The water level in Lake Okeechobee has reached a level not seen in more than a decade — 17.16 feet — prompting concerns about the integrity of the Herbert Hoover Dike.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott accompanied U-S Army Corps of Engineers Colonel Jason Kirk on a levee inspection around the lake in Clewiston on Monday.

The  Corps of Engineers will be conducting daily inspections of the southern half of the Herbert Hoover dike as long as the water level remains above 17 feet.

The Corps predicts the dike will remain sound, according to Kirk.  

EPA Chief Announces Reversal Of Obama-Era Curbs On Coal Plants

By Oct 9, 2017

Updated at 12:30 p.m. ET

The Trump administration will scuttle an Obama-era clean power plan aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, made the announcement in Hazard, Ky., on Monday, saying the rule hurt coal-fired plants.

"The EPA and no federal agency should ever use its authority to say to you we are going to declare war on any sector of our economy," Pruitt said, speaking at an event with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Scientist Says Shark Finning Ban Won't Save Sharks

By 8 hours ago

The practice of shark finning — removing a shark’s dorsal fin and discarding the animal’s body back into the water — has been in the political spotlight in recent months.