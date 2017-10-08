Scott Schedules Execution In Hillsborough Murders

Less than 24 hours after the state executed Death Row inmate Cary Michael Lambrix, Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed a death warrant for a man convicted in two 1991 murders in Hillsborough County.



Scott scheduled the execution of Patrick C. Hannon, 52, for Nov. 8 at Florida State Prison. Hannon was sentenced to death in the murders of Brandon Snider and Robert Carter.

Hannon and two other men went to the apartment where Snider and Carter lived on Jan. 10, 1991. After one of the other men attacked and stabbed Snider, Hannon was accused of cutting Snider's throat, according to a court document and a summary of the case provided by Scott's office. Hannon was then accused of fatally shooting Carter, who had tried to hide under a bed.

Hannon would be the third man executed since the end of a 19-month hiatus for the state's death penalty. That hiatus stemmed from a January 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found Florida's death-penalty sentencing system unconstitutional, forcing lawmakers to revamp the system.

Death Row inmate Mark James Asay was executed Aug. 24 for killing two men in the 1980s in Jacksonville. Lambrix, 57, was put to death by lethal injection at 10:10 p.m.Thursday for the 1983 murders of two people near LaBelle.

