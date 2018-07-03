Scott Calls For Shifting Money To Homeless Programs

The Florida Department of Children and Families will seek approval from lawmakers to shift $3.1 million to help fill a gap in funding for homeless-prevention services, Gov. Rick Scott’s office said Monday.



The move came after a glitch in the new state budget blocked what had been expected to be $4.1 million for “challenge grants” for local homeless agencies.

Scott’s office said the Department of Children and Families has identified $3.1 million that can be shifted and that Scott directed the agency to file a budget amendment with the Legislature.

The shift would require approval from the Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which is made up of House and Senate members and has the authority to make mid-year budget changes.

“While it’s concerning that that this funding was not provided in this year’s budget, I am proud that DCF will be able to redirect money to combat homelessness,” Scott said in a prepared statement. “I encourage the Legislature to quickly approve this budget amendment that will fund programs that served nearly 13,000 Floridians last year.”

