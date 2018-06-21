Scooter Companies Pulling Out Of Miami Just Weeks After Making Their Debut

By Rob Wile 41 minutes ago
  • After arriving in Wynwood in April, Lime is temporarily removing its scooters from the city of Miami.
And just like that, they were gone.

Mere weeks after blanketing the City of Miami with electronic scooters, two major scooter providers are temporarily pulling out after the city attorneys issued cease and desist letters stating they were in violation of Florida statutes.

“Until there is clear direction from the Commission on how to move forward, we must enforce existing laws,” said City of Miami spokesman Eugene Ramirez in an email. A discussion regarding electric scooters is on the agenda for the June 28th Commission meeting, he said.

Read more from our news partner, The Miami Herald.

Tags: 
miami transportation
Public Transit
public transportation
scooters
news
Local News

