Saudi Arabia Says It Will End Ban And Allow Women To Drive

Updated at 4 p.m. ET

Saudi Arabia has reversed its longstanding and widely criticized ban against women driving.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman issued an order on Tuesday that paves the way for women to obtain driver's licenses, according to Saudi state media.

The king weighed the negative and positive points of the ban on women driving, the official Saudi Press Agency wrote, while also making sure that any new law was in compliance with Islamic law. SPA said the change was approved by a majority of the Council of Senior Religious Scholars, Saudi's highest religious body.

The new regulations, issuing driver's licenses to men and women alike, are set to be implemented by June 2018. A committee will be set up to study how enforce the regulations.

As NPR's Deb Amos has reported, "Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world that effectively prohibits women from driving, a ban supported by conservative clerics. While there is no law formally banning female drivers, the government does not give them licenses."

Challenges to the ban gained steam in 1990, Deb says:



"In 1990, 47 women made the first attempt to challenge the ban. They all lost their jobs, were prohibited from traveling for years, and were shunned for their defiance. "The next challenge came in 2011, when activist Maha al-Qatani was the first Saudi woman to get a traffic ticket. The campaign fizzled after some women were jailed for driving."



U.S. State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said of Saudi's decision to end the ban, "We're certainly happy to hear that. ... I think it's a great step in the right direction for that country."

